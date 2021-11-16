 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

