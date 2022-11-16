 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

