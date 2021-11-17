 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert