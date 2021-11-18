This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clea…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecas…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…