Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.