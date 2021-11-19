Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
