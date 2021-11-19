 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert