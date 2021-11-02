This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
