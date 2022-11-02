This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is t…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a …