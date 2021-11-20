Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
