Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.