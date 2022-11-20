 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

