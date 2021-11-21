Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.