For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opeli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The fore…