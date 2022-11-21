 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

