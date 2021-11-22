For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The fore…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opeli…