Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.