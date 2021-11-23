Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.