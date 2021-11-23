This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It l…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opeli…