Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s to…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's to…