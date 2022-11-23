Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.