 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert