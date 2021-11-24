Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.