 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert