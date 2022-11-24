 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

