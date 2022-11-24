This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s to…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Opeli…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatur…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…