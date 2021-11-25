For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
