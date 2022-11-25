 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert