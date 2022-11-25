This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
