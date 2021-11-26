 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

