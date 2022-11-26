Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Opeli…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s to…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatur…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…