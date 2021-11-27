Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.