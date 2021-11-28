This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
