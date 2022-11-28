For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
