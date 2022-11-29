 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Opelika's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert