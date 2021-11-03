Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
