Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

