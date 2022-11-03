This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
