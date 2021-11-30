 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

