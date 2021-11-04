 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

