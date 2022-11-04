 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert