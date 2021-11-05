Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.