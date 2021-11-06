 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

