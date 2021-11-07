Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.