 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert