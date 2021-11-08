Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.