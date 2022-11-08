Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There …
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a …