Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

