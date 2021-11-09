 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

