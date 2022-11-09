Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.