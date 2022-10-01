 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

