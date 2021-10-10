Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.