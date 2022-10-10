 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

