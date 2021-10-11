Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.