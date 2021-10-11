This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect cle…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It sh…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light an…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …