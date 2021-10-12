This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
