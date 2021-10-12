 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

