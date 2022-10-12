This evening in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
