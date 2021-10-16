For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
