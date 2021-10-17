Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.