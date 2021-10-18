Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.