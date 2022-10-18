 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

