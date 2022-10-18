This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it …
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It loo…
This evening in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds light and vari…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…