Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
