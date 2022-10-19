This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
